NORTH ADAMS — Amy Hall has been named president and CEO of Child Care of the Berkshires by the organization’s board of directors.
Currently the program manager of the organization's family support program, Hall succeeds Anne Nemetz-Carlson, who served as president and CEO for 39 years before retiring at the end of September.
Hall has over 24 years of experience working at Child Care of the Berkshires, having led and grown the Northern Berkshire Family Center and ParentChild+ programs and managed several other family support programs.
She holds a master’s degree in social work, a bachelor of arts degree from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and a certificate in nonprofit management. She also has provided mental health services for children and families and worked for a college development and external relations department.