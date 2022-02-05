BENNINGTON, Vt. — Suzanne Anair has been appointed senior gifts officer at the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation. She is expected to serve in that role before advancing to become the foundation’s director of development.
Anair most recently served as the administrator of the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington, which is currently owned by Allaire Health Services in partnership with SVHC. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Northern Vermont University.
Anair, who lives in Bennington, has volunteered with the SVHC Foundation since 2014. She has also served on the boards of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales School, McCann, and the Development and Communications Board for Springfield Hospital, among others.