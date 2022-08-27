Andrea Puccio promoted to head Clark Art Institute’s library

WILLIAMSTOWN — Andrea Puccio has been promoted to director of the Clark Art Institute’s library as successor to Susan Roeper, who is retiring after serving 40 years at the Clark.
Puccio, who joined the Clark’s staff in 2016, previously served as the library’s collections management librarian. She has been responsible for managing all operational aspects of the collection, including cataloging, digital collections, preservation and conservation, and web archiving.
In her new role, Puccio leads a full-time staff of 10 librarians and archivists in overseeing the library’s collection of some 300,000 volumes
Puccio holds a master of science degree in information and library science from the Pratt Institute in New York, and a bachelor of fine arts degree from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston.
Prior to joining the Clark, Puccio served for 10 years on the staff of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Thomas J. Watson Library as assistant museum librarian, and spent a year on the staff of the Morgan Museum and Library.