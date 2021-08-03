BOSTON — The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center’s Angel Investor Tax Credit program is continuing to accept applications for its second round.
The program encourages investment throughout the commonwealth and in gateway municipalities. Pittsfield is one of the state’s Gateway Cities.
The program will offer two deadlines to apply and will remain open for the second deadline only if the funding cap has not been reached. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
The application deadlines are as follows:
• Noon Oct. 29, for submission of applications for qualifying investments made during the period from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021.
• Noon Jan. 14, for submission of applications for qualifying investments made from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.
Information: masslifesciences.com.