Angela Elzner, Kyle Lyman join Berkshire Money Management

DALTON — Angela Elzner has joined Berkshire Money Management as a paraplanner in the financial planning department, while Kyle Lyman has joined the firm as a financial associate.
Elzner, who moved to the Berkshires 20 years ago from St. Mary’s, Ga., has previously worked for Wellesley Financial, which was later known as the Bullfinch Group and Greylock Investment Group. She obtained a securities license while working for Greylock. Elzner holds a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams and recently earned her financial paraplanner qualified professional designation.
Lyman, who grew up in Dalton before moving to Hinsdale, graduated from Bryant University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and economics. He previously worked for Bullfinch Group and MDS Wealth Advisors. In his new role as financial associate, Lyman will support the financial advising team in their efforts to provide clients with quality service as he works toward becoming a licensed investment adviser.