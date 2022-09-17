Angela Parker named science and art educator at Flying Cloud Institute

GREAT BARRINGTON — Angela Parker has been hired as a science and art educator at Flying Cloud Institute.
Parker will lead the institute's summer program, vacation camps, classroom residencies, family STEAM challenge events, and work with the FCI team to inspire the next generation of artists and engineers.
She brings multifaceted K-12 educational experiences to the organization as it continues to partner with local school districts to bring meaningful experiences to students. Parker previously initiated a multisite STEAM museum program for the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford, Conn. in collaboration with the Connecticut Science Center.
She also has worked with teaching artists to plan school tours that incorporated studio art activities, ranging from bookmaking to ceramics at the Visual Arts Center in Richmond, Va. And she has served as classroom teacher at St. Ignatius Loyola Academy and trained and supported adult students at both Capital and Asnuntuck community colleges in Connecticut.