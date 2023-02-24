Ann McCallum likes work that is functional and creative. Being an architect fills both of those needs

PITTSFIELD — Ann McCallum says her profession fits her need for being both arty and messy.
McCallum is an architect and she designs structures for a living as one half of the Williamstown firm, Burr and McCallum Architects, that she runs with her husband of over 40 years, Franklin Andrus "Andy" Burr.
The life and business partners have designed a number of eclectic Berkshire structures, including The Porches Inn in North Adams, and are known for putting creative twists on functional buildings to give clients what they want. Thomas Beebe, a former dean of the Yale Architectural School, has described their work as "Frank Gehry meets the Shakers" in reference to the famous architect who is known for designing unusually shaped structures.
We spoke with the native of Montreal recently about how she became an architect, what she enjoys about her profession, some of the projects she's worked on, and her reaction to people's descriptions of the couple's work.
Q: Why did you want to be an architect?
A: My grandmother had been an architect, which was very unusual and I'm sure I was influenced by that. But it just seemed to fit my need for being both arty and a bit messy.
Q: How did being an architect fill that need?
A: Well, the arty part is pretty obvious. The messy part ... there's structural things to think about. There's dimensions. It's not as free form as fine arts and painting and sculpture. There's a little more givens and constraints I guess you'd say, which somehow made it absolutely less intimidating.
Q: So you've wanted to do this since you were a kid?
A: No. It probably came up when I was in college (McGill University in Montreal).
Q: Did you study design at McGill?
A: No, I didn't. That was an interesting story. I had been abroad. I had been at Wales in high school the last two years, and I came back to McGill and I had decided I had wanted to be an architect at that point. So I went to the architecture area at McGill and they told me I had all the wrong prerequisites. That I would have to go back and take physics and chemistry before I could even start. I thought, well, if architecture is about physics and chemistry than I don't think I'm interested. So I went to do something else. But then I met my future husband who was an architect, and he told me that it was McGill. It was an engineering school and they had that attitude about what was critical and what was not. So I did it the way I advise my students actually and that was to do a general B.A. first and then do architecture at the graduate level (at Yale University). That's what I did.
Q: What's your bachelor's degree in?
A: Economics. I know, totally different. I never had an adviser. I made my decisions on who knows what. It happened to be a subject that I'd done quite well in my school in Wales. So I thought, "OK, I'll do that." It was poorly considered.
Q: Burr and McCallum has designed all sorts of structures, museums, hotels, houses. Some architects seem to specialize in certain projects. Why do you cast such a wide net?
A: We don't cast the net. The projects come to us. We're I guess what you would call a country practice. We aren't specialized. We just take whatever walks in the door, more or less. Sometimes it's a museum. Mostly it's a house. We do different kinds of things because that's what people are looking for and we like it that way. We like to have the good variety.
Q: How do you approach a project when you take it on?
A: If it's something we know well we get right to it. If it's a new kind of project then there might be some research into what are the kind of needs, like the museum. You have to learn what you need for a museum. But usually we would talk a long time with the client. They would know exactly what their needs were, their goals their desires. We actually do ask all our clients, for whatever the project is, to prepare a little brief for us as a program to see what they want, styles, photos of things they like and don't like and to tell us why. That's our client's initial homework. The other thing we need from the client is a survey of the site. Once we have those three things, the survey, the program and the clipping file, for lack of a better word, then we design. My husband and I design together.
Q: Take me through that process.
A: We go out to dinner to do the preliminary design. We have two pencils, one piece of paper and we sketch out our ideas back and forth together. It works pretty well. We've done it for years. We have a shorthand that we can use. We refer to old projects, you know like what we did on that job or that thing we saw the other day in our travels somewhere. Oh, that was cool. Let's bring it in here somehow. That kind of thing.
Q: The Porches was designed from what's been referred to as "19th century dilapidated workers' houses." Tell me why it was done that way.
A: That project came early on in the Mass MoCA days. The owner and the director and the chief investor were standing around looking out the window at that collection of (four) buildings. The investor, Jack Wadsworth, was saying, "Oh, someone should do something with that dilapidated set of buildings." Joe Thompson (then head of Mass MoCA) said, "You should." From that improbable story came this project.
It was a good project for us. We wanted to make sure the buildings stayed separate and looking as much as they used to look and feel as before. So we didn't connect them with glass walls, which is what normally someone would have done. There's just a long porch that connects them so you can still see between them still. So they keep their individuality.
Q: Wouldn't it have been easier to tear down the four old houses and just put up another building?
A: It wouldn't have been easier. It was a lot of money to renovate those. I don't know, maybe it would have been the same price to tear them down and build up something new with the same number of rooms. But nobody even discussed that. People liked the old buildings. They were part of North Adams and I think it was as much a preservation project as it was a hotel project.
Q: Why do you think your architectural style has been described as "Frank Gehry meets the Shakers?"
A: We love that. That to us is a real wonderful quote. As you can see we put it up on our website. Frank Gehry is known for his sort of wacky shapes. He did the Bilbao Museum for the Guggenheim in Spain. It's very famous and very crazy looking. So Frank Gehry gets away with a lot of crazy shapes. A lot of his buildings leak terribly but they're always dynamic and exciting.
The Shakers are very thoughtful. Nothing leaks in a Shaker building. They're very careful with what they do. They were very interested in design. They like their design to not be crazy and shocking but to reflect the function of everything that they're doing. They'll take a functional problem and solve it in a beautiful, restrained way. We think their work is wonderful. To be a combination of sort of crazy wacky, but also careful and thoughtful is a good combination.
Q: So how do you design buildings that are crazy, wacky and thoughtful?
A: We have to stand behind our buildings. So we don't want to build something that can leak or cause problems. So we've got to be very careful to design something that can stand up well for many, many years. By necessity we are that part. The crazy part of it is that it's fun to do something that's original and new. It gives us great pleasure to do something that's a first that someone hadn't done before. So you draw on other people. Part of it's a big continuum. But if you can make a little tilt in the continuum and do something new, then that's fine.