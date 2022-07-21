Anne Nemetz-Carlson retiring after 39 years as head of Child Care of the Berkshires

NORTH ADAMS — Anne Nemetz-Carlson, the president and CEO of Child Care of the Berkshires for 39 years, will retire at the end of September, according to the organization’s board of directors.
The board is currently in search of a new president/CEO. The job posting can be found on Indeed.com and at ccberkshire.org.
Nemetz-Carlson has been a strong leader in promoting high quality early education and care for young children and vulnerable parents since 1983. She joined the organization after serving five years as the director of Williamstown Community Daycare.
Over the years, Nemetz-Carlson has expanded the organization's programming and diversified its funding to create a more stable and sustainable agency that has a large and positive impact in the community.