At least 40 Pittsfield workers are reportedly laid off after Annie Selke Cos. is sold to Rugs USA

PITTSFIELD — Dozens of employees were reportedly laid off last month after Rugs USA bought at least one division of Annie Selke Cos. and plans to move the Pecks Road warehouse to New Jersey.
Sources familiar with sale said the purchase by online retailer Rugs USA was backed by Francisco Partners, a San Francisco, Calif., private equity firm.
But the Selke company is mum about the deal. It has not announced it publicly, nor has The Eagle been able to reach its CEO, Lori King, for details. Founder Annie Selke also could not immediately be reached for comment.
It is unclear whether this development will affect the Pine Cone Hill outlet store in Pittsfield, or the Annie Selke Lenox retail shop and the company's 33 Main hotel — also in Lenox.
Francisco Partners' website does list Rugs USA as one of its investments, but does not mention the Selke acquisition.
The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, did not know the date of the sale, but said the layoffs happened around mid-July and involved the laying off of between 40 and 50 warehouse employees.
Three members of the state's MassHire Rapid Response Team were called in to help the workers find other jobs and career counseling.
The MassHire website said this is a "federally mandated program through the Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act designed to assist businesses and employees experiencing a layoff or closing."
Founded in 1994, Annie Selke Cos. sells home decor that includes rugs, bedding, sleepwear and other accessories. Brands created by Annie Selke include Pine Cone Hill and a rug line, Dash & Albert.
Rugs USA is a discount retailer of rugs, furniture and other home decor. The company's headquarters and warehouse is in Cranbury, N.J.