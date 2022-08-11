Annual cost of new car ownership exceeds $10,000 in Massachusetts

WESTWOOD — Due to the increase in gas prices, the annual cost to own and operate a new vehicle has risen substantially this year and is higher than the national average in Massachusetts, according to AAA Northeast.
The average cost this year is $10,728, or $894 per month, a considerable increase from 2021, when the average yearly cost was $9,666, or $850 per month. In Massachusetts, the annual cost of vehicle ownership is about $250 higher than the national average. Bay Staters face more expensive finance charges, costlier repairs and maintenance, elevated gas prices and higher taxes and fees.
"Consumers are paying more attention when purchasing a new vehicle since everything is more expensive right now," said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "With the recent increase in fuel prices, more and more people want to know the true costs of owning a car beyond their monthly payment."