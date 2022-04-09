Pittsfield Wendell Avenue Extension apartment building, Williamstown commercial building on Main Street sell for over $1 million

PITTSFIELD — Luxury homes aren't the only Berkshire properties that have been selling for over $1 million this year. The recent sales of an apartment building and a commercial structure have also broken that price threshold.
In Pittsfield, a five story residential/commercial building at 17 Wendell Avenue Extension recently sold for $3.3 million, while in Williamstown a commercial building at 384 Main St. went for $1.6 million, according to Berkshire property documents.
The Pittsfield structure, built in 1918 and once used as a hotel, was purchased by Allen Park LLC, which is run by Ann C. Kjellberg and Eric P. Zerof of Brooklyn, N.Y. They did not return telephone calls or text messages seeking comment. The upper floors are currently used for apartments. The building also has a couple of small commercial tenants, and contains a vacant restaurant space in the basement.
The sellers, William Giolelli of New Jersey and Cole Ungar of New York City, also own the Greystone Building on the corner of North Street and Maplewood Avenue, which they purchased from Whaling Properties of Pittsfield in December 2018.
Whaling Properties used to own a sizable chunk of downtown Pittsfield, but principal George Whaling has sold most of it, turning his company's focus to the ownership of mobile home parks in Massachusetts and New York state.
But his company purchased the commercial property on Main Street in Williamstown, which houses a Dollar General store and a Subway sandwich shop. No changes in the property are expected, said both Whaling and Realtor Paul Harsch of Williamstown, who represented the sellers.
"We look at it as a safe harbor investment with two very strong tenants with long term leases," Whaling said, "and we really like Williamstown."
Although Whaling Properties is not pursuing commercial properties right now, the company hasn't ruled them out entirely.
"We're not actively looking, but if something gets pitched to us and is interesting we're going to take a look at it," Whaling said.