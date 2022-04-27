Owner says The Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop in Vermont will not reopen this season

BENNINGTON, Vt.— Lia Diamond has decided not to reopen The Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop this year, stating in a Facebook post that "my time as owner has come to an end."
In her Facebook post, Diamond, whose family has owned the business at 604 Route 7 South since 1973, provided no reason for her decision to not reopen the business, which has been closed for the season since the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. She also did not respond to an email seeking further comment.
"It has not been an easy decision to make, but is one that is best for the situation," Diamond wrote.
In her post, Diamond thanked her customers and her employees for their support.
"There are not enough words to properly explain the world of gratitude I have for everyone who has had a hand in my many years as owner truly magical — from my devoted staff, who have become like family, to my loyal customers, who have become friends," she wrote. "Thank you. Thank for the numerous years of joy you've given me.
"I am hopeful that The Barn will have new owners soon, who will have countless years of success as well. But my time as owner has come to an end."
Diamond originally put The Apple Barn on the market for $1.45 million 12 months ago. The property is currently listed for $995,000 by Deerfield Valley Real Estate. The price tag includes 19 acres of land that contains a farm, as well as the 5,600-square-foot shop and its equipment.
In August, Diamond told the Bennington Banner that she had decided to sell the business to fulfill a promise that she made to herself when joining the family-owned business to retire at the age of 60. Her father, Harold Albright, purchased the Apple Barn in 1973 one year after buying the nearby Southern Vermont Orchards apple farm. Diamond joined the business in 1985.