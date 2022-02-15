NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire County has received a combined $256,597 from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board from two programs.
The program administrator, the Northern Berkshire United Way, is accepting applications from qualifying organizations located in the Berkshires for supplemental food and shelter. The national board is affiliated with the national United Way.
Eligible organizations must be private, voluntary nonprofits (with a voluntary board) or units of government; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
Applicants must submit their application by email only, along with their financial audit, by midnight Feb. 28 to: Christa Collier at ccollier@nbunitedway.org. Paper applications will not be accepted.
Applications: tinyurl.com/ysc53up3.