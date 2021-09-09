PITTSFIELD — The deadline to file applications to participate in the upcoming session of the Berkshire E-Talent Accelerator, or BETA program, at the Berkshire Innovation Center is Sept. 17.
The six week initiative, which launched last fall, provides participants with a practical understanding of STEM-related — science, technology, engineering and math — job opportunities in the Berkshires, and ways to achieve their professional goals.
Current high school juniors or seniors and recent high school graduates are eligible. Priority will be given to students that are able to attend the entirety of the program, students planning on pursuing a career in technology or advanced manufacturing, students that demonstrate a great interest in the program and underprivileged and minority students. Information: berkshireinnovationcenter.com.