Deadline extended for Berkshire Community College/Wayfair training program applications

Wayfair's call center in Pittsfield. The application deadline for a training program between Wayfair and Berkshire Community College has been extended until Friday. 

PITTSFIELD — The application deadline for the Be Mass Competitive Program, a specialized training cohort between Berkshire Community College and Wayfair in Pittsfield, has been extended until Friday.

The joint initiative includes free classes at BCC to learn the skills needed for a service consultant career with Wayfair, as well as professional job coaching throughout training and into employment.

Participants will receive stipends during BCC classroom training, plus paid on-the-job training and placement as a Wayfair service consultant at the company’s Pittsfield location.

Applications: masscc.org/bcc-wayfair.

