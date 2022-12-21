PITTSFIELD — The application deadline for the Be Mass Competitive Program, a specialized training cohort between Berkshire Community College and Wayfair in Pittsfield, has been extended until Friday.
The joint initiative includes free classes at BCC to learn the skills needed for a service consultant career with Wayfair, as well as professional job coaching throughout training and into employment.
Participants will receive stipends during BCC classroom training, plus paid on-the-job training and placement as a Wayfair service consultant at the company’s Pittsfield location.
Applications: masscc.org/bcc-wayfair.