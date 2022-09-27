Western Massachusetts Health Technology Challenge sign-up deadline set for Oct. 21

NORTH ADAMS — The application deadline for the Western Massachusetts Health Technology Challenge has been set for Oct. 21.
The event, sponsored by small business accelerator Lever Inc. and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, begins Nov. 4.
The challenge is open only to companies that operate in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, or Hampshire counties in Massachusetts.
Expert judges will award a $50,000 innovation grant to the top team, and a $25,000 innovation grant to the runner-up.
To be eligible, business models must have: high growth potential; yield technology products or services with health applications; and leverage one or more pre-existing asset in Western Massachusetts.
Workshops for the selected companies will take place Nov. 11, Dec. 9, Jan. 6, Jan. 20 and Feb. 3. The final event is March 3.
Information: Bryana Malloy at bmalloy@leverinc.org, www.lever.org.