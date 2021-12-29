Application period opening for local farmer awards
The Harold Grinspoon Foundation of Agawam in partnership with Big Y Foods of Springfield will begin accepting applications for its 2022 Local Farmer Awards for infrastructure improvements on Saturday. Awards are given for capital/infrastructure improvements related to growing, harvesting, and processing operations that will help farms compete in the marketplace. Each farm will receive awards of up to $2,500.
To be eligible, farms must have gross sales of $10,000 or more and either be a member of Berkshire Grown or Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, or be located in one of the four counties of Western Massachusetts.
The application deadline is Jan. 31. Questions/information: www.farmerawards.org.