Applications available for 1Berkshire's Youth Leadership Program

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire has launched the application process for its Youth Leadership Program class of 2023-24.
The program is open to all current high school sophomores in the Berkshires. A cohort of up to 30 motivated students from all backgrounds will be selected for this 10-month experience that will help them to explore the regional economy and develop their leadership skills.
The program begins with a two-and-a-half-day, two-night retreat in June. Over the following 10 months, students will reconvene for one full day each month, at various locations across the Berkshires (or virtually, in the case of severe weather conditions). The application deadline is Feb. 10.
Until the deadline, sophomores from any school in the Berkshires, and equivalent-aged home-schooled students, may submit an application.The application can be found at: form.jotform.com/223393584230152.