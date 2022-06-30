PITTSFIELD — Applications are currently available for the 2022-23 Frank H. Wright Memorial Scholarship Fund, which is sponsored by the Berkshire County Bar Association.
The award is a general scholarship that is given annually to Berkshire County residents who are either entering or attending law school in the fall.
The amount of the scholarship fund varies from year to year, but this year’s award of $4,000 is the same as last year’s. The amounts of the scholarships depend on the number of applicants received. The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 12.
Applications can be obtained from the law offices of Barry & Kinzer at 75 North St., suite 340, in Pittsfield. They can also be obtained by calling 413-853-4223, or via email to rwk@barrykinzerlaw.com.