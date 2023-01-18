Applications being accepted for Berkshire Leadership Program

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire is accepting applications for the 2023 class of the Berkshire Leadership Program.
The deadline ito submit applications is Jan. 23. The cost of tuition is $700; some scholarship funding is available.
The program seeks, prepares, involves and sustains people from diverse backgrounds who are committed to and competent in addressing community challenges and improving the quality of life in the Berkshires.
The class of 2023 will kick off with a two-day retreat April 28-29. The retreat is followed by weekly sessions held on Thursdays from May 4 to June 29 that will focus on areas of economic development, health care, tourism, creative economy, housing and community involvement.
The application and a full program schedule can be found at: tinyurl.com/4bedc2e3. Questions: blp@1berkshire.com.