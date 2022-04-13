PITTSFIELD — Applications are currently being accepted for the B[E]TA Summer 2022 program at the Berkshire Innovation Center.
B[E]TA is an intensive six-week experiential learning program designed to connect students with local companies, develop key aspects of working differently and engage in technologies that are offered at the BIC.
The program is open to students entering their junior and senior years in high school, and recent high school graduates. It will take place from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 5-Aug. 12. A $1,500 stipend will be provided for those who complete the program. The application deadline is May 16.
The technology focus will be in the life sciences, aerospace/defense, CleanTech, and digital design/gaming sectors.
Information/applications: berkshireinnovationcenter.com/programming/beta.