BOSTON — The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center is accepting applications for the fifth round of funding for the Massachusetts Next Generation Initiative through May 18.
The five year program is a $2 million commitment to ensure greater gender parity in the next generation of life science entrepreneurs. So far, the program has deployed more than $1.4 million in funding for 21 women entrepreneurs and provided over 200 hours of coaching with an executive coaching network. Information: masslifesciences.com.