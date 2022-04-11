WESTBOROUGH – Applications are available for the 2022 edition of the MassTech Intern Partnership. Now in its 10th year, the program reimburses qualified Massachusetts tech companies that hire local students as summer interns, providing stipends of up to $3,200.
Eligible companies must be headquartered in Massachusetts; have 250 or fewer employees; hire an eligible intern this summer; and pay the intern as a W-2 employee with required payroll holdings.
Companies in four prioritized sectors — cybersecurity, digital health, fintech, and robotics — may apply for stipends to cover three eligible interns.
All other eligible Massachusetts digital technology companies that are not in one of the priority sectors can apply for stipends to cover two eligible interns. Information: masstech.org.