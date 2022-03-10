BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey has opened the eighth application period for her office’s summer jobs grant program for young people across the state. The application deadline for the Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Program is 5 p.m. April 8.
Grant awards will fund youth employment from July 5 through Sept. 2. Interested applicants can visit the Attorney General's Office website for more information and for application instructions.
The ofice will issue grants to municipalities, other government offices, quasi-public entities and nonprofits within the state. Nonprofit applicants must be in full compliance with statutory requirements for annual filings with the attorney general's Non-Profit Organizations/Public Charities Division.
Grantees must pay employed youths a minimum wage of $14.25 per hour.
The office will prioritize applicants who are seeking to hire low-income youths with the grant money.
Last year, the Attorney General’s Office awarded nearly $300,000 in grant money to 75 organizations across Massachusetts.