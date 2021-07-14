PITTSFIELD — Applications for the 2021-2022 Frank H. Wright Memorial Fund, sponsored by the Berkshire County Bar Association, are now available. The application deadline is Aug. 13. The amount of scholarship funding available this year is $4,000.
The award is a general scholarship fund sponsored by the Berkshire Bar Association and is given annually to Berkshire County residents who are entering or attending law school in the fall. The amount of funding varies from year-to-year and is determined on the number of applicants. The scholarship is named after Frank Hull Wright, a 19th century lawyer, community activist, and leader from Southern Berkshire County.
Applications can be obtained from the offices of Attorney Robert Kinzer at the law firm of Barry & Kinzer, 75 North St., suite 340 Pittsfield, MA 01201 or by calling 413-853-4223. Applications can also be downloaded from the Berkshire Bar website, www.berkshirebar.com.