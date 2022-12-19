Applications open for Berkshire Bank’s NeXt Gen Scholars Program

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank is accepting applications for its foundation’s 2023 NeXt Gen Scholarship Awards Program.
High school seniors, college students and adults are eligible to apply if they live in or attend a school in 30 counties served by Berkshire Bank in the states of Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, and Rhode Island, and are pursuing an undergraduate degree from an accredited non-profit college or technical school in the fall of 2023.
Berkshire will award $2,500 scholarships, 20 in all, to the best and brightest students to help with tuition. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31. Late applications will not be accepted.
Massachusetts residents who live or attend school in the four counties of Western Massachusetts and Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Worcester counties are eligible to apply.
Applications/ Information: Berkshirebank.com./scholarships.