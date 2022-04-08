WORCESTER — Fallon Health of Worcester, which supplies services in Berkshire County, is accepting applications for its annual Community Impacts Grants program.
Grants ranging from $10,000 to $20,000, totaling $150,000 overall, will be awarded to innovative, community-based programs that focus on addressing food insecurity and/or health initiatives for older adults. The application deadline is 5 p.m. April 29. Applications must be submitted electronically at fallonhealth.org/community. Information: fallonhealth.org.