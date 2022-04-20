BOSTON — Applications for the Hire Now program, administered by the Commonwealth Corporation on behalf of the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, are currently being accepted.
The program’s goal is to address hiring challenges experienced by Massachusetts employers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hire Now provides resources to enable Massachusetts employers to broaden their recruiting practices to include workers who do not meet traditional qualifications but can fulfill job requirements with additional training upon hire.
Funding is awarded at a flat rate of $4,000 for each eligible newly hired employee. Employers may be approved for up to $400,000 for 100 eligible newly hired employees.
Grant recipients are required to use funds in whatever manner is most helpful in training new hires. Funds are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis for new hires made between March 23, and Dec. 31, or until the funds are exhausted.