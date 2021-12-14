BOSTON — The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center is accepting applications for the latest round of funding in its Tax Incentive Program. The program’s goal is to create long-term jobs, build a robust workforce and propel the development of new therapies, devices and scientific advancements that are improving patient health and well-being. The application deadline is Feb. 6.
In-person webinars to discuss the application process are scheduled for Thursday in Woburn, and Jan 11 in Worcester. A virtual session will take place Jan. 7. Registration/Information: masslifesciences.com.