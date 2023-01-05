LENOX — SculptureNow is accepting applications from established and emerging sculptors for its 24th consecutive juried exhibition of large-scale, outdoor sculptures at The Mount in Lenox.
Existing and/or new sculptures may be proposed for consideration. Innovative and interactive works are encouraged. There is no exhibition theme and no application fee. Up to 25 sculptures may be selected for the show. The exhibition will include both invited and juried sculptors.
SculptureNow Exhibition 2023 runs from June 1 to Oct. 21. The application deadline is Jan. 23.
Information/applications: sculpturenow.org/artist-application; email applications@sculpturenow.org, or call 413-358-3884.