NORTH ADAMS — Applications are currently being accepted for the Berkshire Sustainability Challenge presented by small business accelerator Lever Inc. The Sustainability Challenge is a competition that will provide a $20,000 innovation grant to the startup that presents the most scalable clean energy business model. The application deadline is Aug. 27. The challenge begins Sept. 8.
To qualify, business models must have high growth potential; yield technology products or services with clean energy applications; and leverage one or more pre-existing assets in the Berkshire region.
Startups selected as finalists will receive a $3,500 scholarship provided by MassCEC. The winner of the innovation grant will be incubated at Lever for four months at no cost.
Information: www.leverinc.org; Brent Filson at bfilson@leverinc.org or 413-346-4840.