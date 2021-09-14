BOSTON — Commonwealth Corporation is seeking applications from partnerships that have demonstrated experience, success, and current capacity in providing occupationally-focused training and placement programs for returning citizens and can provide services immediately upon grant award.
The target population includes individuals who will be released within 60 days of a program start date or individuals who were released no longer than 9 months before enrolling in a program or a combination or both. Applicants must demonstrate that the services they propose to provide will result in job placements for participants by the end of the grant period.
Questions will be accepted in writing through Sept. 20. All questions should be submitted via email to Zac Rich at zrich@commcorp.org. The deadline to submit proposals is 5 p.m. Oct. 1.
Information, including link to RFP: http://commcorp.org/available-funding/, under “Request for Proposals: Re-Entry Workforce Development Demonstration Program – Implementation”.