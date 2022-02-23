WILLIAMSTOWN — CambridgeSeven, a Cambridge-based architecture firm, has received the 2021 Hospitality Design Award from the Boston Society for Architecture for designing the new Williams Inn.
The Williams Inn is an LEED-Gold contemporary farmhouse-style destination hotel, public park, and farm-to-table dining and event space.
The 2021 awards honor exemplary projects that advance excellence in architecture and design, and demonstrate the power of the built environment to empower communities, promote change, and build with sustainable and equitable practices.
Honorees satisfied rigorous principles of the AIA Framework for Design Excellence, which sets standards for buildings that demonstrate progress toward a zero-carbon, resilient and healthy-built environment.
The Williams Inn also has been awarded the 2020 Pinnacle Award of Excellence by the Natural Stone Institute and earned an honorable mention in mountain destination via the LIV Hospitality Design Awards.