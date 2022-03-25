SALISBURY, Conn. — Hispañola Health Partners of Salisbury, Conn,, a charity strengthening healthcare structures along the Haiti-Dominican Republic border, has been awarded a grant from the Chrysalis Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation.
Now in its eighth year of partnering with local leaders in Southeastern Haiti, HHP will use the funding to secure and expand their “building from the ground up” initiative in this dramatically underserved region.
Over that timeframe, HHP has built and opened a clinic fully staffed by Haitian personnel that provides access to a broad range of healthcare services that were previously unavailable in the region.