Arianna Alexsandra Collins grew up in suburbia, but was drawn to the outdoors. She now heads the Hoosic River Watershed Association

PITTSFIELD — Arianna Alexsandra Collins has been an environmental educator for 30 years. But her early days were spent in an environment that was anything but natural.
"I grew up a mall rat in New Jersey," Collins said.
Large shopping centers are not normally incubators for naturalists, but Collins' parents, who are both from Western Massachusetts, took her camping in this area of the state. A love for the outdoors was born.
Collins, who now lives in Ashfield, added to her teaching resume last fall when she was named executive director of the Hoosic River Watershed Association. HooRWA, as the nonprofit is also known, is a nonprofit citizens group that supports the Hoosic River and its watershed.
The river itself begins with north and south branches in Berkshire County that merge in North Adams. It flows north, west and northwest over 70 miles through Massachusetts, Vermont and New York before emptying into the Hudson River about 14 miles north of Troy, N.Y.
We talked with Collins recently about her career in environmental education, her interest in the environment and the Hoosic River.
Q: You're described as an "environmental education professional" on HooRWA's website. What does that mean?
A: I have a master's degree in environmental administration. In addition I have a background in environmental education. I've been an environmental educator for 30 years, I teach pre-K through adult. I'm a generalist. I teach a variety of subjects including river ecology, pond ecology and forest ecology. I also have professional work in organizational development and enhancement. I've worked with several different organizations helping them to promote their work, and event planning. I'm a Jane of many trades.
Q: What is an environmental educator?
A: Someone who teaches others and shares information and experiences about the natural world. I've worked in the classroom, but my expertise is as an outdoor educator. When I went to Hampshire College, I was already very much into the outdoors. I wanted to work with kids but I didn't want to be a classroom teacher. When I learned there was such as thing as an outdoor educator and you could actually bring kids out to the woods to play games with them help them understand ecological concerns, that is what really juiced me up. I wanted to do that.
Q: What was it about the environment that led you to pursue it as a career?
A: When I was in high school I took an ecology class, and I was really into James Lovelock's work about the Gaia Theory (the Gaia Hypothesis is a theory regarding living organisms and their relation to the environment). Thinking about it from a scientific and a spiritual perspective for me it all fit together. I really wanted to be involved in working in the environment helping to teach others that there's a connection that there is no culture without nature. That was something that's always been a huge passion of mine.
Q: I'm assuming that you grew up in the country somewhere.
A: No, I didn't. Both my parents came from Western Massachusetts. But I grew up as a mall rat in New Jersey. I grew up in suburbia in New Jersey but my parents always took me camping in Western Mass. or to Baxter State Park in Maine. This was back in the '70s. Camping was huge for families back then. So I got that whole camping experience.
In high school, once I could drive, I was always in The Great Swamp (a 55-mile national wildlife refuge) in New Jersey. I loved the swamp. When I went to Hampshire College, it has a beautiful campus, there's woods up in there. So I started to get more and more interested in the woods and less interested in suburbia and urban spaces for me to live in.
Q: Why did you take the job with HooRWA?
A: After COVID hit I did a pivot and got laid off from another position. I was doing remote administrative work. Then I saw this job with HooRWA come up. I've got my master's degree in environmental administration so here was a job that felt like it was wonderful fit because it was doing what I had trained for. It seemd to wed a lot of the inetrests that I have in river protection and environmental work and helping people lean about the ecosystem, in particular this particular watershed.
And I have to admit, when I saw HooRWA I just loved the acronym. It's like "hoorah." How could you not be happy about saying that acronym? ... It's just so easy.
Q: So the name was a selling point.
A: It was a cute selling point. It's like I work for HooRWA. Hoorah! It definitely brings me joy.
Q: Your organization describes itself as being for the restoration, conservation and enjoyment of the Hoosic River. What activities does it participate in?
A: I think the main path for the organization is water quality monitoring so that we can help people better understand the health of the river and it's tributaries and the importance of cold rivers. When we do water quality monitoring, we do temperature readings to better understand the tributaries to make sure they stay cold rivers. The heat does change the ecological parameters of a river so it's important to know that the river stays cold.
Q: What else do you do?
A: The next thing we do is bacterial testing and that has to do a lot with E. coli, because it can make you sick. When we do bacterial testing we work in partnership with other organizations.
Q: When do you take water readings? Everyday? Once a month?
A: The temperature gauges stay in the river. We hope that people don't take them out. The bacterial testing we do every other week and we do it through the season. We started in the beginning of June and go through the middle of September.
Q: Why is the temperature of a river so important, and how can heat change its ecology?
A: Some fish really need colder waters. To make sure these fish have their habitat, their spawning grounds, that's one way of making sure we're maintaining the health of the river. I can't say for the Hoosic because I don't know all of the fish (in the river) yet, but I can talk about the Connecticut (River). The temperature determines when they enter the river. For upward swimming fish; one, they need to know that the river smells like a river; and two, that the river is the current temperature so they feel drawn to move up the river and know where to spawn. When you have a warmer river it just changes who is willing to live there.
Q: What causes the temperature of a river to go up?
A: Drought would be one. (Hard surfaces and climate change are the leading causes of heat pollution, Collins said.)
Q: How healthy is the Hoosic River right now?
A: It's still swimmable and fishable but there are places that because they are a little more industrial that people have concerns about. The water's not drinkable (in those places). I'm still new to the organization so I'm still learning different people's perspectives on it. For the most part the water quality has remained similar to previous years. It's slightly impacted but it seems as though the health of the river is gaining in strength because of people's concerns about it
HooRWA's official stance regarding swimming in the Hoosic is that people swim at their own risk. HooRWA cannot advise people on swimming health. Boards of health determine that. HooRWA's goal is a fishable and swimmable river.
Q: If you weren't doing this what you be doing?
A: Because of my deep connection with nature this is my work.