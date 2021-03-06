GREAT BARRINGTON — Adrienne Arnold has been promoted to partner at Lazan Glover & Puciloski, a real estate property law firm in Great Barrington.
Arnold joined Lazan Law in 2019, and she specializes in residential and commercial real estate transactions such as purchases, sales, refinances and transfers.
Arnold received her undergraduate degree from Boston University in 2011, majoring in history and anthropology and graduating with Latin honors. She received her J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center, where she served as senior articles editor on the Houston Law Review.
Arnold serves on the board of the executive committee of the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce, and she chairs the organization’s membership and public relations committee.