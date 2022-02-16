WIILLIAMSBURG — The New England Craft Program, a residential craft school in Williamsburg, is accepting applications for its workshop access program; its work-study program, and its scholarships for the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) artists initiative until Feb. 28.
Applicants to the workshop access program are qualified by household income, and there is no limit to how many people can participate.
Work-study participants live and work on campus in exchange for tuition-free workshops, housing and meals. There are three work-study sessions, about two months each; applicants can apply for one or more sessions.
Two work-study participants are selected for each session.
Scholarships (tuition, supplies, housing and meals) are available for the artists initiative, one in each studio. Awards are determined by lottery; financial need, level of education and professional accomplishment are not criteria for entry.
Information: snowfarm.org.