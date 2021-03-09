BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center will be holding five virtual community forums, including one for residents of northern Berkshire County, to gather data for the comprehensive health assessment of the communities it serves that is conducted every three years.
The community forum for Northern Berkshire residents will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. April 1.
The Community Health Needs Assessment process allows the medical center to understand the current health needs of its region, assess the services available to residents, and identify where and how improvements can be made.
Information and opinions will be collected using a digital survey, as well as through a series of virtual community forums.
A link to the electronic survey soon will be published at svhealthcare.org, and included in the medical center's weekly e-newsletter, as well as on the hospital’s social media pages.
Visit svhealthcare.org/Classes-Events to register to attend a community forum.
Information: Rory Price, rory.price@svhealthcare.org, or 802-440-4024.