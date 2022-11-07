<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business confidence in Massachusetts weakens in October amid rising interest rates

Index Grid

BOSTON — Confidence among Massachusetts employers weakened for a second consecutive month during October as rising interest rates began to take a toll on key economic sectors such as housing, finance and technology.

The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index dropped 3 points to 50.9, barely within the range that defines an optimistic outlook. The index is tabulated on a 100-point scale. Everything over 50 is considered positive and below 50 negative. 

The index is now at its lowest level since June and 7.5 points short of its level a year ago.

Consttiuent Indictors

Constituent indictors for October's Associated Industries of Massachusetts' Business Confidence Index.

The slide in confidence came as the Federal Reserve increased interest rates another three-quarters of a percentage point in an effort to control inflation. And though the Massachusetts economy grew at a 0.5 percent annualized rate during the third quarter, the commonwealth also saw a slowdown in job growth and a decline in the labor force.

The constituent indicators that make up the index were mostly lower during October.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all