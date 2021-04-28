BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey has secured $89,000 in payments to students from an online for-profit school offering coding boot camps to resolve allegations that the school used high pressure enrollment tactics and failed to provide proper disclosures about the program, in violation of the AG’s For-Profit School Regulations.
The assurance of discontinuance, filed on Monday in Suffolk Superior Court against Flatiron School LLC alleges that between March 2016 and February 2020, Flatiron violated the state’s for-profit and occupational school regulations designed to curb deceptive and unfair practices and increase protections for prospective students. Under the terms of the settlement, Flatiron, located in New York City, will pay $89,000, which will provide relief to students harmed by the school’s alleged illegal practices.