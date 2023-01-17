Attorney Giovanna Fessenden to serve as panelist on intellectual property law webinar

LENOX — Attorney Giovanna Fessenden of Lenox, a member of the law firm Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds in Concord, will participate as a panelist on a virtual webinar conducted jointly by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the U.S. Copyright Office.
The webinar on intellectual property law and policy issues associated with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 26. She will appear as a panelist on the patents and non-fungible tokens roundtable.
Fessenden is an intellectual property attorney and blockchain specialist with 20 years of experience advising high-tech companies and startups in software patents, software product development, software licensing, open source software licensing compliance, and intellectual property strategy. She is a frequent speaker on the topics of open source, blockchain, NFTs and esports technologies.
This program is the first in a series of three virtual roundtables looking at intellectual property law and policy issues associated with NFTs.