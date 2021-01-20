LENOX — Attorney Paula Almgren, of Lenox, recently received an award for her service and dedication for serving as 2020 president of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.
Almgren received the award at the chapter’s annual meeting, which took place virtually. Several individuals also were honored at the meeting for their advocacy for elder services and their commitment to raising awareness of legal issues affecting seniors.
Also, chapter officers and directors were elected for 2021.