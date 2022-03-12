Attorney joins Campoli, Monteleone & Mozian

PITTSFIELD — Attorney Nicholas M. Zaricki, a former state representative in New Hampshire, recently became an associate at the law firm of Campoli, Monteleone & Mozian. He is the sixth attorney at the firm, which was founded in 1951 and has offices in Pittsfield, Great Barrington and North Adams.
Zaricki graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2013 and then served two terms as a state representative in New Hampshire. When first elected at the age of 23, Zaricki was one of the youngest state legislators in the country.
He received his law degree from Northeastern University School of Law in 2021, then interned with Wolf, Popper, a large civil litigation firm located in New York City, and Diller Law, a Boston based personal injury firm. He also interned with Greater Boston Legal Services in the consumer rights unit, where he worked on bankruptcies and foreclosures, as well as defending clients from predatory debt collection practices.
At Campoli, Monteleone & Mozian, Zaricki will focus on civil litigation, real estate, probate and estate planning.