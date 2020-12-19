NORTH ADAMS — Attorney Stephen F. Narey of the Berkshire County law firm of Donovan O’Connor & Dodig has received the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress 2020 Leadership Award.
The congress provides support to families, individuals, schools and communities in furtherance of its vision to ensure that every person with Down syndrome has the opportunity to reach their full potential.
The award recognizes an individual who advocates for disability causes and champions the creation of expanded opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome.
Narey first became involved with the congress after the birth of his youngest son, Cole, in 2005. Since then, he has served in many roles with the congress, most recently as its president from 2014 to 2018.
Each year, Narey heads up Cole’s Crew as part of the Berkshire County Buddy Walk, which raises money to support individuals with Down syndrome.