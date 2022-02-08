STOCKBRIDGE — A "Moby-Dick" audiobook produced by audiobook producer Alison Larkin Presents, of Stockbridge, has been nominated for a 2022 Audie Award in the literary fiction and classics category. Audie Awards, presented by the Audio Publishers Association, are the highest honor in audiobook publishing. This year's event takes place March 4.
The audiobook is narrated by well-known Berkshire actor Jonathan Epstein, who drove from his home in the state of Florida to Stockbridge, sleeping in his car with a mini-harpoon by his side, in order to undertake the project.
The audiobook was launched at a release party/fundraiser last spring at Arrowhead, "Moby-Dick" author Herman Melville’s historic 19th-century home in Pittsfield, which also serves as the headquarters of the Berkshire County Historical Society. Proceeds from that evening’s sales went to supporting the home.
Information: alisonlarkinpresents.com.