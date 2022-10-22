<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Audrey Hartley and Constance Scott elected to PCTV’s board of directors

Audrey Hartley 
Constance Scott 

PITTSFIELD — Audrey Hartley and Constance Scott were elected to three-year terms on Pittsfield Community Television’s board of directors during PCTV’s recent annual meeting.

An insurance professional, Hartley is a lifelong Pittsfield resident who has also served on the boards of Berkshire Business & Professional Women and Herberg Middle School.

Scott is the executive director of the Pittsfield Housing Authority. She also hosted the “Heart2Heart Morning Praise” radio program on WTBR-FM when it operated at Taconic High School.

Four incumbent board members also were reelected to three-year terms: Susetta Doucette, Cindy Shogry-Raimer, Patrick Gormalley and William Sturgeon. Doucette and Shogry-Raimer serve as the board’s vice president and treasurer, respectively.

The PCTV board of directors consists of 13 volunteers who live, work, or are retired from working in Pittsfield.

