STOCKBRIDGE — The Austen Riggs Center is accepting submissions for its 2021 Austen Riggs Erikson Prize for Excellence in Mental Health Media. The deadline for submissions is April 16.
This prize recognizes a select group of media professionals, including journalists, writers and others who create exemplary work that contributes to the public’s understanding of mental health issues.
The prize carries an award of $3,000 and will be presented at an event where the honoree or honorees are invited to speak about their work.
Information: Communications Officer Aaron M. Beatty, aaron.beatty@austenriggs.net, 413-931-5245.