BOSTON — GM Financial, an automobile financing company, has agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the company’s business practices violated Massachusetts consumer protection laws, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.
The assurance of discontinuance, filed Monday in Suffolk Superior Court, resolves allegations that Americredit Financial Services, doing business as GM Financial, failed to pay legally required interest after delays in providing refunds of Guaranteed Asset Protection enrollment fees.
The A.G.’s office also alleges that GM Financial allegedly failed to provide sufficient information to certain consumers after repossessing their vehicles.
GAP is a product that is intended to limit the shortfall between the payment on an auto insurance claim and the amount a borrower owes on a car loan in the event that a financed vehicle is totaled.
More than 2,000 Massachusetts residents might be eligible for restitution under the settlement.
Information: Attorney general’s office, 888-830-6277.