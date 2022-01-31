WESTWOOD — The average gas price in both Massachusetts and Berkshire County rose 3 cents this week, with the average price in the Berkshires remaining the highest among the four counties in Western Massachusetts, according to AAA Northeast.
The average gas price in Massachusetts is now $3.39 per gallon, 4 cents lower than the average price in Berkshire County, which jumped to $3.43. The average price in the Berkshires is now 15 cents higher than the average price in Hampden County, which at $3.28 is the lowest among the state's 14 counties. The average price in Hampshire County is $3.34, 1 cent higher than the average price in Franklin County. In Massachusetts as a whole, the average price in Berkshire County trails only Nantucket ($4.63), Dukes ($4.09), Suffolk ($3.53) and Barnstable and Middlesex counties ($3.45).
The state's average price is 1 cent higher than a month ago, and $1 higher than at this time last year. It is also 3 cents higher than the national average, which rose 3 cents this week to $3.36. The national average is 8 cents higher than a month ago and 94 cents more than at this time last year.