Average gas prices leap to over $4 per gallon in Berkshire County and Massachusetts

WESTWOOD — There has been no letup in the increase in average state and local gas prices, as both have risen past the $4-per-gallon mark, with the state price the highest that AAA ever has recorded in Massachusetts.
The average state gas price is $4.16 per gallon, and the average Berkshire County price is $4.10, AAA Northeast reported Monday. The average state price has risen 54 cents in a week and 30 cents since Friday, when it was $3.86 per gallon. The average price in the Berkshires has jumped 50 cents in a week and 25 cents since Friday.
The state's average gas price, which is 72 cents higher than a month ago, is 10 cents higher than the national average, which leaped 45 cents over the past week, the largest seven-day increase since AAA began tracking domestic gas prices. The national price is 62 cents higher than a month ago and $1.30 more than at this time last year.
The average price in the Berkshires is 64 cents higher than a month ago. The average state price is $1.48 higher than it was at this time last year.
“The extraordinary volatility in global oil markets stems from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the question of whether the United States and NATO will impose sanctions on the Russian oil and gas industry. As that issue continues to be debated today, the market will see significant upward pressure on petroleum-related commodities,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "The negative impact of these explosive prices on American consumers will only increase in the near term.”
Berkshire County's average gas price is the second lowest among the state's 14 counties and the third lowest in Western Massachusetts, behind Hampshire County ($4.17) and Franklin County ($4.12). The average price in Hampden County is $4.09.